PEOSTA, Iowa -- National Education Center for Agricultural Safety in Peosta is planning to host virtual Progressive Agriculture Safety Day programs on Thursdays, June 18, July 9 and Aug. 5.
The programs will take place from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom.
A date will be scheduled following each event in which participants can pick up Ag Safety Day T-shirts and take-home bags.
Children ages 4 to 12 who live on a farm, work on a farm or visit a farm are encouraged to attend. Registration and payment are required in advance.
For more information, contact NECAS at 888-844-6322 or safetyday@nicc.edu.