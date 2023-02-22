The Dubuque County Board of Health is considering a return to a successful substance-use-disorder treatment program, which advocates say had greatly benefited the community.

Since 2021, the county health department has contracted with MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center to provide a medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinic for those experiencing substance-use disorder. There, providers assess and, if appropriate, provide medications to stabilize patients with withdrawal symptoms and ongoing craving maintenance. For each of the last two fiscal years, the Board of Health has budgeted $60,000 for the service.

