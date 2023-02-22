The Dubuque County Board of Health is considering a return to a successful substance-use-disorder treatment program, which advocates say had greatly benefited the community.
Since 2021, the county health department has contracted with MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center to provide a medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinic for those experiencing substance-use disorder. There, providers assess and, if appropriate, provide medications to stabilize patients with withdrawal symptoms and ongoing craving maintenance. For each of the last two fiscal years, the Board of Health has budgeted $60,000 for the service.
According to advocates during a recent county Board of Health meeting, the medication services provided through the program are a key component to substance-use treatment in the area.
"I just wanted to thank everyone who has supported this MAT program," said Vicki Allendorf, founder of I Hate Heroin, a group of loved ones of people who had died or been harmed by addiction. "The MAT component in our community is critical."
In the time of the contract, MercyOne served patients during 390 visits, averaging around 30 per month, according to company documents provided to the Board of Health.
Expanding substance-use services is a high priority of Board of Health members, as the COVID-19 pandemic takes up less of their focus due to lower case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations recently. They are reforming a subcommittee devoted to the topic.
But, as noted by Board of Health Chair Sandra Larson, the county's contract with MercyOne actually ended July 30 of last year. The county did not budget for another year of the service in the current fiscal year.
"We have no money for it," she said. "If we wanted to be involved, we would need to find that money."
MercyOne did not respond to repeated requests for comment on Monday and Tuesday.
MercyOne applied to the Board of Health for a continuation of the contract last week. But according to County Supervisor Ann McDonough — the Board of Health liaison — that contract was paid through the county's purchase-of-service program, by which the county reimburses services selected each year by the Board of Supervisors.
"Entering into a contract with MercyOne tonight is really not an option," she told the Board of Health. "That would be through purchase-of-services. There will be an opportunity for them to apply for that sometime in the next six weeks."
The Board of Supervisors agreed recently to allocate $600,000 to the purchase-of-services program, including $300,000 worth of payments given regularly to organizations more like dues than competitive grant programming.
Allendorf and McDonough also both recommended that Evan Hudson, board chair for Dubuque Harm Reduction, be given a seat on that subcommittee.
"We say, ‘nothing about us without us,’ and know the exact sort of barriers we’re facing, be that for the MAT program or whatever that may be," Allendorf said.
Hudson attended the meeting and had recommendations for future MAT programs, if the county pursued them.
"One suggestion is coming up with individualized plans for care, so people trying to get onto suboxone can find ways that fit with their care," he said.
