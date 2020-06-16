The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jessy D. Brimeyer, 36, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of third-degree burglary.
- Cory A. Bryson, 21, of 4514 Lark Drive, was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Hillcrest Road on warrants charging fourth-degree theft, a probation violation and voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Bryson did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on March 25.
- Tristan M. Dittrick, 19, no permanent address, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the
- 3400 block of Hillcrest Road on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Dittrick did not return to the state correctional facility at
- 1494 Elm St. on March 15.
- Alissa J. Ties, 21, of 2259 Schroeder St., was arrested at 8:46 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot at 2500 Dodge St. on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and fifth-degree theft.
- Timothy B. Redington, 60, of Durant, Iowa, reported the theft of a pickup truck valued at $1,000 from 3450 Dodge St. between 7 and 7:35 p.m. Tuesday.
- Menards, 5300 Westside Drive, reported the theft of $678.98 worth of merchandise between 5:30 p.m. June 8 and 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.