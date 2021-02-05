Police said a Dubuque convenience store employee who just got off work threatened a 16-year-old with a knife.
Brian M. Tracht, 21, of 675 W. 11th St., was arrested at 8:34 a.m. Thursday at his residence on a warrant charging second-degree burglary.
Court documents state that a 16-year-old from Lena, Ill., reported that on Nov. 14 he was inside Casey’s General Store, 1072 Cedar Cross Road, when he was approached by Tracht, who was working. The teen reported that he had about $30 in his hand, about which Tracht said, “You are displaying a lot of money.”
After the teen paid for his purchase, Tracht followed him out, approached him with a 5-inch knife and said, “I’m off work now. Give me all of your money, (expletive),” according to the court documents.
When interviewed by police on Nov. 22, Tracht said he mentioned to the teen “that he had a lot of money in his hand, that he should not have it out like that and that he should share it.”
Tracht also told police that he later was outside playing with his knife while waiting for a ride, though he did not know why the teen and his companion would have felt threatened.