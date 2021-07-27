This photo, taken by a Dubuque police officer, was included in the application requesting a search warrant for 2663 Roosevelt St. in Dubuque. Twenty-six animals were taken from the property after that search warrant was executed.
A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to neglecting farm animals, some of which were found dead.
Cesar L. Gonzalez, 32, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of livestock neglect causing serious injury or death.
He initially was charged with 24 counts of livestock neglect and eight counts of failure to dispose of a dead animal. If his plea agreement is accepted, court documents state that all the associated simple misdemeanor charges in this case will be dismissed.
The plea agreement also proposes that Gonzalez be sentenced to 80 days in jail and two years of informal probation. A term of his probation would ban Gonzalez from owning livestock.
Court documents state that an animal control officer received several calls in 2019 about the poor condition of a donkey at Gonzalez’s residence.
A search warrant was executed at the property on Dec. 17, 2019. Twenty-six animals were found, 23 of which were deemed to be in poor health, documents state. Those animals were taken by Dubuque Regional Humane Society and Iowa Equine Rescue.
The carcasses of eight animals were found on the property, documents state. A majority of them were near the still-living animals.
Gonzalez is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, July 29, at the Dubuque County Courthouse.