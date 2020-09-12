State special agents with “experience in cold case investigation” were among the law enforcement involved in the search of a Dubuque bar this week.
Special agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were on site at Knickers Saloon, 2186 Central Ave., along with Dubuque police, according to DCI Special Agent in Charge Mike Krapfl.
In an email to the Telegraph Herald on Friday, Krapfl wrote that the DCI was on hand as part of an ongoing investigation.
“However, we are not providing any further details at this time,” he wrote.
Knicker’s officials announced on social media Thursday that there had been a search of the business’ basement, which they knew about ahead of time and with which they fully cooperated.
“If something of importance was found, we would’ve been shut down immediately,” the announcement stated.
Dubuque police also confirmed that investigators were at Knickers on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation but declined further comment.
The most high-profile cold case associated with Knickers is the disappearance of Crystal Arensdorf, who was 20 when she disappeared in the early-morning hours of July 4, 2001. She was last seen at the bar.