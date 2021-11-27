The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Tommie J. Jenkins Jr., 42, of 2101 Kniest St., No. 3, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Jenkins assaulted Renee Y. Dunne, 32, of the same address, at their residence in front of Dunne’s daughter.
James D. Ackerman, 42, of 2470 University Ave., was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Friday near 31183 Klostermann Road on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated, child endangerment and interference with official acts.
Shannon R. Sproule, 29, of 1254 Mount Loretta Ave., was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Fengler Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.
Chad R. Julson, 36, who resides at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St., was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of assault on persons in certain occupations. Court documents state that Julson assaulted Alexander J. Kapler, 24, who is an employee of the correctional facility.
Eric M. Sawvell, 36, of 1871 Pleasant View Circle, was arrested at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that Sawvell assaulted Robert J. Meier, 61, of East Dubuque, Ill., on July 18 at Hy-Vee Gas, 300 S. Locust St.