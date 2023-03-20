Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Chuck and Alysia Bowers own Foodie Garage Eatery in Dubuque.
A Dubuque eatery has made a list of the top 10 burger joints in Iowa for the third consecutive year.
Foodie Garage Eatery, 1046 Central Ave., again was voted as having one of the state’s top 10 burgers, according to a press release from Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.
The Dubuque restaurant also made the top 10 list in 2021 and 2022.
Nominations for the state’s best burger were accepted from Feb. 13 to March 13 by Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, the release states.
The top 10 restaurants will be visited by a panel of anonymous judges. The 2023 Iowa’s Best Burger will be announced on May 1 as part of May Beef Month.
Foodie Garage Eatery opened in Dubuque in November 2019.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
