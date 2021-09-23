LANCASTER, Wis. — A new Lancaster Community School District committee is developing a decision-making guide for when to require masks in schools.
The committee, made up of district employees, board members and members of the public, was formed in the wake of a Sept. 15 school board meeting called to consider masks, an issue that has drawn out disagreements in the community. At the meeting, the board voted to approve a temporary mask mandate, inspired by a high number of positive cases and exposed students sent home.
The new committee met this week and was tasked with developing a matrix to determine when the district should transition from a mask-optional to a mask-required system.
“We felt (if) we had people on all sides of our potential COVID-masking matrix, we’d get a better idea of what the community would support,” Superintendent Rob Wagner said.
Committee members agreed that their focus would be on keeping as many children in school as possible.
“From the school perspective of our first three weeks, the quarantine of close contacts has been our biggest issue,” Wagner said.
Wagner said that though the number of cases isn’t too different than what might occur during a bad flu season, the number of children sent home because they were exposed to the virus is much higher.
Per state and county guidance, if students are wearing masks, then only those within three feet of a positive case are instructed to quarantine. If masks are not worn, then students within six feet are identified as close contacts.
Middle school Building Administrator Taylor Reynolds and Winskill Elementary School Principal Brad Sturmer suggested basing a masking requirement on the number of students and staff sent home instead of just positive cases.
“When masks are mandatory, it’s a lot easier to keep kids in school,” Sturmer said.
Sturmer also presented the committee with a possible plan for his school in which positive cases are sent home, but the student’s classmates still would be able to come to school masked and isolated from other students for 14 days in a separate in-school quarantine classroom.
“This is just an idea,” Sturmer said. “It doesn’t fit into current Grant County Health Department guidelines.”
The committee was supportive of the plan and asked officials to communicate with the health department to see if it might change the guidelines to allow for in-school quarantine at the elementary level.
The committee is waiting for that answer before determining what number of positive cases and quarantined students would trigger a mask requirement in the future.
After the meeting, Grant County Health Director Jeff Kindrai said county guidelines are based on guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We follow state guidance, and that’s what we will continue to do,” Kindrai said.