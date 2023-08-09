A Dubuque woman has pleaded guilty to taking funds from a conservatorship account created following an injury settlement involving her daughter.
Toni L. Walker, 31, recently entered the guilty plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of first-degree theft. Her sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 2.
Plea documents state that attorneys will recommend a deferred judgment and two to five years of probation. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Walker also will have to pay restitution for her portion of the stolen funds, plea documents state.
Ryan K. Walker, 45, of Iowa City, Iowa, is also charged with first-degree theft in the same incident. Ryan and Toni Walker divorced in 2018.
Court documents state that the Walkers were living in Dubuque in 2017 when they applied for and were granted a conservatorship after settling a personal injury claim for $54,820 on their daughter’s behalf.
Documents state that it was found during a court hearing on Jan. 5 that the account had been closed and the $54,820 was gone.
Police interviewed Ryan Walker about the account on Jan. 20. He told police that sometime after the divorce, he spoke to a representative of the credit union where the funds were deposited and was told only $14 remained in the account.
Ryan Walker also admitted that he had withdrawn from the account “more than one time” but told police he did not know how much he had taken, documents state.
Bank statements revealed that about $29,000 was transferred from the conservatorship account into an account named “Ryan-48,” with Ryan Walker having sole access to the account.
Toni Walker was interviewed by police on Jan. 26. Documents state that she admitted to taking money from the conservatorship account and used it for living expenses following the divorce. Toni Walker told police that she did not know how much money she took from the account.
After obtaining subpoenas for multiple accounts and reviewing bank records, police determined that about $25,000 was taken from the account in general withdrawals that would have been used by Toni Walker, according to documents.