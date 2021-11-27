When Dubuque resident Haley Jansen goes in search of clothing, décor or holiday gifts, her footsteps frequently lead to a local boutique.
“I like to shop local because there’s a more personal touch to it,” she said while browsing the racks at Classy & Chic Boutique at 1065 Jackson St. in Dubuque this morning. “I know the owners, they remember my style and when … I shop small, I know (my money) is going to a local family."
For over a decade, the day after Black Friday has been declared Small Business Saturday, and consumers have been urged to patronize local shops like Classy & Chic as they check off items on their holiday gift lists.
In return, small businesses frequently offer special deals or giveaways. At Classy & Chic, those who spent more than $100 could select a gift box that held a gift certificate ranging from $5 to $100.
“It's very important to support small businesses, especially with last year and the pandemic. I think a lot of small businesses are still recovering,” said owner Donna Weber.
Icy roads put a damper on customers at many local establishments this morning. But as temperatures warmed, shoppers could be seen strolling down Bluff Street in Dubuque and popping in and out of the nearby shops.
Local boutique KB&Co., 331 Bluff Street, spearheaded a multi-boutique giveaway in partnership with local shops AJ's Boutique, Fig Leaf and The Midwest Girl. Purchases at each business got the customer entered into a drawing for a gift basket featuring items from all four stores.
"It’s all about coming together and being community over competition,” said Katie Martin, co-owner of KB&Co.
Martin described businesses like hers as an integral cog in the area's economic scene. She also touted the welcoming atmosphere created by small, local shops.
"We’re creating an experience," she said. "When you come into my store, it’s not just about the purchase you make. It’s about the feeling you have.”
To further welcome customers, the business offered a free gift for the first 20 customers who spent more than $25 at KB&Co. today.
Jennifer Pickett, buyer and director at Gabby's Gifts in Galena, Ill., said small businesses can offer distinctive products that major retailers don’t always deliver.
"Customers are looking for a unique gift for their friend or family member, instead of something from a larger box store where millions of people have the same item," she said.
Kathie's Variety and Collectibles in Platteville, Wis., also prides itself on offering one-of-a-kind items.
"I get so many comments on the variety of things I have that (customers) never have seen before and probably will never see again," said owner Kathie Klar Kluth.
Kluth's shop sells everything from jewelry and flashlights to toys, kitchen items, school supplies and Green Bay Packers apparel.
She said small businesses contribute to the tri-state community by creating jobs and keeping money in the local economy.
"One of my mottos is 'Shop outside the big box -- shop at the small box,'” she said with a laugh.
Pickett's business has already seen strong demand for the holiday shopping season. She hoped area residents would continue that trend today.
"I believe that (Small Business Saturday) is a great way to share with customers about the importance of small business and all of us little guys just trying to get by," she said. " … We really do appreciate everyone coming in and shopping small."