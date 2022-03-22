As the tri-state area sees a significant dip in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and related deaths, and much of life looks closer to how it did pre-pandemic, at least one sector remains on alert — hospitals.
“More than anywhere else in society, we continue to view the virus as front and center,” said Bob Wethel, vice president of patient care at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. “So, any time you walk in a health care facility, you’re still screened — signs and symptoms (and) your temperature’s taken. We still require masks for 100% of our staff and visitors. We still have restrictions as far as visitors go and how the cafeteria goes.”
Becky Bellows is manager of the fifth-floor, medical/surgical unit at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque. The unit has cared for the majority of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started. She said the differences inside the hospital two years later are significant and visible.
“Walking down the hallways now, we have our gowns in the hallway,” she said. “We have all of our supplies outside of the rooms that we have to put on.”
Few people but hospital staff and patients have seen any of these changes, though, due to visitor restrictions. Most of those continue.
“We are at one visitor (at a time) right now,” Bellows said. “But for a long time, we went with no visitors. And our COVID patients don’t get visitors. … It’s just a lot different from before, when there were people roaming the hallways. And kids used to be up here. Now, no one under 18 can come into the hallways. You don’t have the interaction with the families person-to-person.”
Bellows said this has drastically changed the way that caregivers operate. There are fewer family members occupying limited space, but they also are not there to give patients support. And family members still want updates, even if they aren’t delivered in person.
“It’s challenging for nurses to keep families up to date on a daily basis,” she said. “You want to make sure you’re letting families know we’re doing everything we can for the loved one. But you also have a lot of very sick patients to care for. … You’re caring for the patient but have to find time to come out of the room and call a family member or use FaceTime to show the families.”
Wethel said many COVID-19 mitigation measures eventually will go away. What will remain is a readiness to enact them again if needed.
“We’ll make a quicker jump to returning to masking, reducing ins and outs of people,” he said. “We learned that it is effective in reducing spread between staff and patients and between patients and staff.”
Finley CEO Chad Wolbers said staff there have learned a lot over the past two years.
“The complexion of the pandemic has changed, of course,” he said. “And while there’s still this underlying anxiety and concern, it’s now more battle fatigue. … But there’s not only a lot of fatigue. There is going to be a lot of post-trauma.”
Bellows said it is hard to explain to people how hard the past two years have been on providers.
“There was so much unknown in the beginning and so much fear. The fear of caring for these sick patients, the unknown of what’s going to happen to us — are we going to take this home to our families?” she said. “They don’t understand the losses we had to deal with. Families weren’t able to be there when patients were dying. It was the nurses that were holding people’s hands and taking care of them.”
To address that, Wolbers said Finley greatly bolstered its internal support systems for caregivers.
“We’ve never had more wellbeing-related resources than we have now,” he said. “We have a full menu where staff can get onto our hub — whether that’s talking to some type of therapy support, whether that’s meditation, whether that’s improving nutrition, the things you can do privately. … Our pastoral care leader, Claudia Dorsch, has started a program we call Code Lavender. A staff member can raise their hand and say, ‘I’m not OK. I’d like you to come to the department and talk with me.’”
Wethel said MercyOne also is making care for caregivers a priority, creating ways for staff to get away to relax and practice self-care.
Both hospitals reported continued workforce shortages, due to people retiring early, changing careers or leaving to be traveling nurses during the pandemic. They are trying many different strategies to address that.
Bellows, though, said the trying two years have made the staff who remain closer than ever.
“We can understand each other, where we can’t go to someone who didn’t have to deal with COVID,” she said.
Wethel said there have also been major physical upgrades.
“In the first peak, we needed negative airflow in rooms, so it sucked the air out and put it outside so staff were safer,” he said. “We had a few rooms that had that. But I remember going to our physical plant and saying, ‘I need this whole wing to be negative pressure.’ Our plant director (said,) ‘When do you need that done?’ I said, ‘Right this second.’ He said, ‘OK. How about tomorrow afternoon?’ Before the pandemic, that would have been a six-month decision.”
Wethel said he believes that learning how quickly big decisions can be made safely will permanently alter the decision-making process within health care facilities.
Wolbers said hospitals will use lessons learned to plan for the future.
“We are forever changed as a result of this pandemic, whether that’s culturally or operationally,” he said. “It is a time for reflection.”