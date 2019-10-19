HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Even though Bob Skemp recently received a state award for his longtime service as an emergency responder, the recognition that means the most to him is the nomination letter submitted by his son.
“I’d rather have that letter on a plaque and hang it up,” he said.
Earlier this month, Bob received a certificate of commendation from his elected representatives at the Capitol in Madison, recognizing him as the 49th Assembly District’s First Responder of the Year.
A photo that captured the moment shows Bob, a burly chested man of 66, looking sheepish. But emotion flows when he recalls his children’s praise.
“Not only has my dad instilled the values of compassion and hard work into my life, but his presence and commitment as a husband, father and grandfather has set the bar for me as a man,” wrote his youngest boy, Jeff.
The thought of the letter causes Bob to choke on his words.
“You’re happy to know that you did something right for your kids,” he said.
EXTENDING A HAND
A Hazel Green native, Bob joined the Jamestown First Responders, Jamestown Fire Department and Dickeyville Rescue Squad in 1991.
The idea to do so germinated after his father died of a heart attack on the kitchen floor. Bob did not witness the incident, and even if he had, he doubts he could have intervened had he the first-aid knowledge at the time.
But when Bob read an ad in the newspaper that volunteers were needed for a new first responder unit in Kieler, he jumped at the opportunity.
“In our little town, everything helps,” Bob said.
ALL HOURS
Throughout his career, Bob ran a bread route at a local bakery from 2 a.m. to noon, stocking shelves at local grocery stores. Usually, after a quick nap, he ate dinner with his family before heading to a school ballgame to watch his children play.
Jeff remembers the sounds of the scanner broadcasting the county’s emergencies across its airwaves. Bob kept it by his side, ready to respond to a call. With his fire and medical gear stored inside his car, he was often the first at a scene.
Bob saw more death than he cares to remember. The experiences reinforced the value of human compassion, he said.
SLOWING, BUT NOT STOPPING
A committee charged with reviewing nominations within the 49th District selected Bob for the award.
“It was humbling to see the amount of nominations,” said Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, who represents the district. “The pure volume of people who dedicate their lives to volunteering is overwhelming.”
Bob said his colleagues are just as deserving of recognition.
“I might be biased, but I think we have the greatest (department),” he said.
Several years ago, Bob had a heart attack and underwent quadruple bypass surgery.
He stepped away from entering burning buildings, but he still arrives at calls and monitors responders to ensure they remain safe.
“I’m on the fire department until they carry me off,” Bob said. “When the call goes — when that pager goes — you go.”