Police said two people were possibly injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque.
Kala Steger, 26, of Cuba City, Wis., and Katherine Sherlock, 63, of Del Rio, Texas, sustained possible injuries, but neither was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Steger was driving south on South Locust Street when she ran a red light at its intersection with Charter Street. Sherlock was making a left turn off of Charter Street with a green light and hit Steger’s vehicle.
Steger was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.