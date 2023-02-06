The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

Recommended for you

  • Andrea S. McReynolds, 41, of 2146 Broadlawn Road, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Bell Street on charges of assault with injury and public intoxication.
  • James A. Carr, 18, of La Motte, Iowa, was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree burglary and fifth-degree criminal mischief.