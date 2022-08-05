Autopsy results released for family members killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Autopsy results released Thursday detail the violent manners of death of three family members killed last month in their tent at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
But questions remain in the case, including the motive of the suspected killer.
Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from “a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries;” his wife, Sarah Schmidt, 42, died from “multiple sharp force injuries;” and the couple’s daughter, Lula Schmidt, 6, died from “a gunshot wound and strangulation,” according to a press release issued by the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The Schmidt family resided in Cedar Falls and was camping at the park.
The release states that all three deaths have been ruled as homicides.
“It was a violent crime,” Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg said Thursday, remarking on the autopsy results that indicated deaths by gunshots, stabbings and strangulation.
The suspected killer, Anthony Sherwin, 23, of La Vista, Neb., died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a suicide. Police found Sherwin’s body outside the campground but within a wooded area of the park.
The release notes that all evidence collected to this point can “substantiate Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone.”
Tyler and Sarah Schmidt’s 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived the July 22 attack without injury.
“Arlo was initially in the tent at the beginning of the attack,” said Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the state agency leading the investigation.
Mortvedt said autopsies can help investigators piece together clues in such cases.
“A lot of information can be gleaned and collected from autopsies and can provide agents with additional information and leads to investigate further,” he said.
Mortvedt said that investigators “have indications as to what the motive was,” but probably would not release the information.
“I don’t believe that we will out of respect for the family,” he said.
Kilburg said he was in contact last week with state investigators concerning the case.
“I was running some things down that needed to be checked,” he said. “I have 100% confidence in the DCI’s investigation.”
Police have said Sherwin had no criminal history prior to the attack and appeared to target the Schmidt family members at random.
Sherwin’s parents, who had been camping with their son, expressed incomprehension that he would carry out such an attack.
Sherwin’s mother, Cecilia Sherwin, told The Associated Press in the days after the shooting that she and her husband were devastated by attack on the Schmidts and by the loss of their son, whom she described as kind, sensitive, an exceptional student and an aspiring businessman.
Cecilia Sherwin said in an email Sunday to the AP that her family recently had made the decision to become gun owners only after a number of recent crimes and disturbances while camping previously.
“Neither I, my husband, nor Anthony had any experience with handguns before this year,” she said. “We took classes and joined a range. Anthony was very responsible and showed no interest in hurting anyone and never hurt an animal in his life.”
A memorial to celebrate the lives of the Schmidts was held Tuesday in Cedar Falls, drawing about 200 people.