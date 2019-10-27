Event to focus on pest management

DARLINGTON, Wis. — An event next month in Darlington will shed light on pest management techniques for the agricultural industry.

The event is set for 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Building. To RSVP, contact the Lafayette County Extension at 608-776-4820.

Presentations will be on pest management information for Wisconsin field and forage crops. Several speakers are scheduled.

Workshop offered on disease preparedness

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa State University will host a free workshop about preparing for an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

The event will be held from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Country Junction in Dyersville. To register, email fad@IowaAgriculture.gov.

The event will focus on steps that can be taken to protect dairies from foreign and domestic animal diseases.

