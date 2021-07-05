FENNIMORE, Wis. – Authorities say a motorist fell asleep and crashed into a house Thursday in Grant County.
Phillip D. Le, 18, of Woodbury, Minn., suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Le was traveling north on Grant County K just south of Mount Ida at 11:05 p.m. when he fell asleep and his vehicle traveled through the T-intersection at U.S. 18. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a garage at the residence of Delbert Edge, 68, at 6726 U.S. 18.
Edge was inside the home at the time of the crash but not injured. The garage and two vehicles inside sustained “significant damage,” according to the release.
Le was cited with inattentive driving.