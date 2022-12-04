Emergency responders and school officials are working on the final steps to implement new emergency radios in all Dubuque County school buildings.

At a 911 Public Safety Committee meeting last week, Dubuque County emergency responders discussed the plans for installing new emergency radios in the buildings of the Dubuque Community School District, Western Dubuque Community School District and Holy Family Catholic Schools.

