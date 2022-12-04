Emergency responders and school officials are working on the final steps to implement new emergency radios in all Dubuque County school buildings.
At a 911 Public Safety Committee meeting last week, Dubuque County emergency responders discussed the plans for installing new emergency radios in the buildings of the Dubuque Community School District, Western Dubuque Community School District and Holy Family Catholic Schools.
“With all the supply-chain issues right now, we got all the radios but not all of the equipment to make those most effective is here yet,” said Sheriff Joe Kennedy. “We’re hoping those will come in the next couple of months.”
The new radios are part of a larger school safety effort from Gov. Kim Reynolds, who announced $100 million in funding for school safety in June, including $4.5 million for emergency radios in schools.
Dubuque Community Schools Chief Communication Officer Mike Cyze said all of the radios have been ordered with the hopes to implement and train school staff on using them in early 2023.
“We look at these additional radios as an additional layer of safety in the district,” he said. “We’re fortunate in the Dubuque district. We have a number of systems when it comes to contacting 911 in an emergency. Having this direct radio will be an additional way to connect with them and give us a direct line to emergency responders when we need it.”
Phillip Bormann, chief administrator for Holy Family Catholic Schools, said each school building will get at least one radio.
“It might be site dependent,” he added. “Our central campus is three schools in one, so to speak, so we’re thinking about one at each location on the same campus. We’re having discussions about expanding how many there are.”
Officials also decided that Dubuque Community Schools, Western Dubuque and Holy Family all will have their own radio channel separate from the main law enforcement dispatch channel.
“A lot of information goes across our channel — personal information, Social Security numbers,” Kennedy said. “We didn’t feel it was appropriate for someone sitting in the main office of a school to listen to all of our radio traffic, and the schools didn’t want that, either.”
However, Kennedy said each school building also will have an emergency button installed that will alert law enforcement instantly to an emergency.
“Then, we know where the alert is coming from and what’s happening so that dispatch can take that channel and connect it with ours,” Kennedy said. “That way, if a person on the other end is unable to relay information to us, at least we know we need to get to that school.”
Bormann said contacting law enforcement currently requires the use of a phone, and using the radios and emergency button will speed up the connection.
“It allows us to be responsive,” he said. “In an active-shooter event, those can only take seconds or moments. If we can cut 10 seconds off of a live situation, we’re saving lives.”
Western Dubuque Superintendent Dan Butler added that the county’s schools already are in a good position when it comes to safety procedures and emergency preparedness, but the radios will add another layer to that.
“What we’re looking to do within these conversations is to increase the ease of use and making it almost a one-stop shop, a one-button press, when really emergency management needs to be involved,” he said. “It’s a new tool to help enhance what already exists.”
In addition to the radios, Reynolds’ school safety funding also makes up to $50,000 available per school building for projects geared toward improving school safety.
Cyze said every school that wishes to be eligible for the funding must undergo a vulnerability assessment at their buildings from state officials, which will result in a report of recommended safety-related projects. The Dubuque district went through its first assessment Thursday, with more scheduled.
“We will move through the vulnerability assessment and then look at accessing those dollars based on the result,” Cyze said. “Always, having an additional layer of safety is great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.