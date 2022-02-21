Dedicated funding for local health departments and increased infrastructure funding are among requests made by City of Dubuque leaders to federal lawmakers this year.
Dubuque City Council members recently approved the city’s list of federal legislative priorities for 2022. Each year, city staff compile a new list of priorities that are used for lobbying efforts.
This year’s list largely is similar to the one compiled last year. One new request, however, asks legislators to create a dedicated funding source for local public health agencies.
Mary Rose Corrigan, the city’s public health specialist, said the request was added in light of COVID-19, which found many local public health agencies unprepared for what would become a multi-year pandemic.
Corrigan said the pandemic is not an isolated event and that more funding should be directed to local health agencies so they can better prepare for the next health crisis, whatever that may be.
“Since my public health career started, we have been dealing with new and emerging epidemics and pandemics,” she said. “When the next disease or emergency comes up, we are not prepared for it.”
Corrigan said the extra funding could give local health departments the ability to respond to public health emergencies and address social detriments to health.
“What we have right now is not sustainable,” she said. “It comes with a price. It might not be evident right away, but the consequences are going to show up over time.”
The city also is continuing its push for federal infrastructure funding.
Last year, the city pushed for approval of the American Rescue Plan Act. With the passage of that bill and a federal infrastructure spending bill last year, Teri Goodmann, Dubuque’s director of strategic partnerships, said the city is pushing for additional infrastructure funding that could pay for future city projects.
“We’re always looking at a seven-year trajectory of where there are opportunities for funding,” she said. “There are needs for improvement for critically necessary infrastructure in this country.”
The city’s legislative proposals also include increasing funding for the U.S. Department of Transportation Community & System Preservation grant program from $61 million to $1 billion, appropriating $500 million in federal funding for improvement projects for smaller airports and expansion of grant funds for water infrastructure improvement projects.
“A big goal for us is to secure as much grant funding as we can for projects in the community,” Goodmann said. “Our job is to keep an eye on and pursue any opportunities we see.”
The list also includes other longstanding federal legislative priorities, such as supporting legislation that would increase wages and benefits for child care providers, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas pollution and creating legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing.