ASBURY, Iowa — Tri-State Christian School has officially bought the former Skate Country location at 5630 Saratoga Road in Asbury.
School Principal Amy Rush said in an email that the sale closed Wednesday.
The school plans to use the property as a second campus to serve elementary students. The school’s current campus, located down the road at 5025 Saratoga Road, will serve secondary students.
Tri-State Christian School moved from Galena, Ill., to Asbury three years ago. It had 89 students in 2018. Today, its enrollment is close to 150.