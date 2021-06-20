Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced:
Brooklyn Thompson-Green joined the firm as a business development coordinator.
Alka Pal joined the firm as a staff accountant.
Maria Mormann joined the firm as a staff accountant II.
Owner/broker Heather Hickie announced the opening of Realty ONE Group Key City. The new office will be located at 5070 Asbury Road, Suite 8.
Kendall Hunt Publishing announced that Alana Gogel has been promoted to K-12 digital content manager/senior designer.
Westmark Enterprises announced that Adam Goerdt has been hired as an onboarding manager.
First Community State Bank of Galena and The Apple River State Bank announced:
Doug Laity has been promoted to vice president-mortgage lending.
Zeke Winders has been promoted to vice president-lending.
Ben Wooden has been promoted to vice president-lending.
Jeff Millin has joined the bank as vice president and loan officer.
Angela Adams has joined the bank as loan support specialist.
Eide Bailly LLP announced that Clara Veltkamp was hired as a bookkeeping associate.
Manorcare Health Services has been recognized as a 2021 recipient of the Bronze–Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. The National Quality Award program is a three-level process that is reviewed and judged against a set of nationally recognized standards.