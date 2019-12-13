The board of directors for Operation: New View on Thursday moved one step closer to a potential merger with another regional community action agency.
Board members unanimously agreed to “explore a merger” with Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, which serves six counties just west of Operation: New View’s three-county territory.
The board’s action came two days after a transition committee voted in favor of such a merger. However, members of the full board stopped short of etching the agreement with HACAP in stone.
Board member Jack Willey expressed concerns that only four of the transition committee’s nine members attended Tuesday’s meeting. On top of that, none represented Jackson or Delaware counties.
Willey, a longtime member of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, said any merger should be carefully considered.
“I want it to be successful for our clients, I want to make sure we have staff operating out of the three-county area, and I want to make sure there is equal representation from our agency,” he said.
Operation: New View is dedicated to fighting poverty in Dubuque, Delaware, and Jackson counties. It offers a variety of programs including energy assistance, weatherization and financial services.
Persistent financial troubles have raised doubts about the organization’s viability and compelled officials to explore other options. HACAP is one of three agencies that submitted letters suggesting an interest in merging.
Board member Shirley Helmrichs, who also is a Delaware County supervisor, said that all three counties served by Operation: New View have different needs and would be impacted differently by the merger.
As a result, she thinks it is important to iron out details about a possible merger before she approves it.
“What Delaware County is going to need is going to be different than what Dubuque County does,” she said.
Board Chairman Steve Drahozal said Thursday’s action could set the stage for a definitive merger vote in January. Prior to that, a merger with HACAP would be explored by the transition committee.
Dubuque County supervisor and Operation: New View board member Dave Baker on Thursday reiterated his stance on why a merger could be a good option. He further emphasized that the agency is in a financial situation that raises multiple concerns, including making necessary hires for leadership positions.
“I just don’t see us having enough funds to support an experienced executive director and/or finance director,” he said.