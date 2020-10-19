Police said a man bit off the nose of another man during a disturbance Saturday in Dubuque.
Blayre A. Ward, 24, of 930 W. Locust St., was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Bluff Street on charges of willful injury causing serious injury, first-degree harassment, assault causing injury, fourth-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that Ward bit off the nose of Scott M. Plumley, 44, of 2836 Central Ave., during a disturbance. Plumley was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and later transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for specialized surgery to reconstruct his nose.
Documents state that Ward and John F. Turner III, 20, of 1638 Iowa St., were asked to leave Noonan’s Tap at 1618 Central Ave. at about 11:10 p.m. Saturday.
Traffic camera footage shows Ward, Turner, Austin J. Plumley, 21, of Guttenberg, Iowa, and a 16-year-old whose name was not released in an argument.
After the argument, Austin Plumley and the juvenile left the area, walking west on 16th Street toward Iowa Street.
Ward and Turner followed, and a physical altercation started in the alley west of the 1500 block of Central Avenue. Ward punched Austin Plumley and tackled him to the ground.
Austin Plumley broke free and ran to a residence at 1491 Bluff St. Austin Plumley then called his father, Scott Plumley, who arrived on the scene.
Ward threw two large rocks into the residence, causing $350 damage to a window. He then yelled threats at the occupant of the residence, Kayla J. Kent, 23, of 1491 Bluff St., No. 4, documents state.
A physical disturbance then occurred involving Ward, Turner and Scott Plumley.
Traffic camera footage shows Ward throwing multiple punches at Scott Plumley and Turner wielding a long metal pole. Scott Plumley fights back.
During the fight, Ward bit Scott Plumley’s nose, “biting the majority of it off,” documents state.
Meanwhile, Austin Plumley had injuries to his head, neck and knuckles from the initial assault and was treated at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Documents state that he was arrested at the hospital on charges of disorderly conduct-fighting and violation of a no-contact order with Kent. Turner was arrested in the 1400 block of Bluff Street on a charge of disorderly conduct-fighting.