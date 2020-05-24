As he readies himself for bed, Pete Eischeid glances down at the long list of names on the “Final Roll Call” paper he keeps in his room.
Each belongs to a military man or woman who died while serving in Iraq or Afghanistan.
He knew some of them.
Many, he never did.
Still, he thinks about them, their service and what they stood for.
When he makes it to the end of the list, he mouths the same eight words he does every night before drifting off to sleep — “Man does not die until he is forgotten.”
“To remember, just to remember is important,” said Eischeid, a U.S. Army veteran
and the commander at Dubuque American Legion
Post 6. “We don’t do this enough. We’ve gotten too busy in our hectic lives. It’s important to remember those that served but also remember all of our loved ones that passed away.”
The ultimate sacrifice
Jim Wagner, a U.S. Army veteran and the director of Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque, said he thinks a lot of people confuse Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
Veterans Day honors all
veterans, alive or dead, but Memorial Day recognizes those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
“I think a lot of times people think Memorial Day is just to put flowers on the grave site, which is great, but they should also just think of all the veterans that died,” Wagner said.
He believes that, this year more than ever, people will make a point to observe the holiday. During a period that has been radically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, people will take time to pay their respects to veterans across the country.
“I try not to make it a big,
bad experience,” he said.
“... Memorial Day, to me, is a real somber day.”
Jim Knautz, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5274 in Platteville, Wis., said Memorial Day serves as a special reminder for younger generations to learn about past wars and the sacrifices that veterans have made for their country.
“We get together every Memorial Day to honor those who have given it all,” he said.
During last year’s
Memorial Day celebration in Platteville, Knautz recalled, the VFW shared the story of a Platteville veteran killed during World War II. Although he did not know until the service had ended, the veteran’s brother was at the ceremony, sitting silently, listening and crying.
“He said no one had talked about his brother in 50 years,” Knautz said. “He was so proud his brother was talked about. People need to know veterans have a long legacy.”
time to remember
For 54 long, sleep-
deprived hours, Adam Busch, 25, faced a maze of obstacles and challenges during the “crucible,” a form of U.S.
Marine recruit training.
But each time that he and other recruits faced another daunting task, the name of a veteran who died serving their country was called out.
As each name played through his ears, it sparked new energy inside him and drove him to push on.
“Those people took the same footsteps I did,” Busch said. “All those Marines had once stood in the same spot as me, and not everybody is lucky (enough) to come back.”
Busch, of Dubuque, said he gets together with family and friends every Memorial Day to barbecue, and he takes time to think of those he served with and pay his respects to those killed in the line of duty.
“I have had a few people that lost their lives while in service,” he said. “I definitely take a moment personally to think of them. I will get together with my friends and talk about these people. It’s heart-wrenching, honestly.”
Close to Memorial Day every year, Busch drives to Des Moines to get together with friends with whom he served. They swap stories of their years in the Marines and of those who weren’t as lucky as they were.
This year, Busch won’t make his annual trip but said he still plans to have a virtual get-together with his friends.
Just to remember.
“You spend four years of your life with those people,” he said. “You go through some of the hardest times of your life. Veteran suicide is a really big thing right now, and that is not going away. Peer-on-peer support is something that’s really important to me.”
keep memories alive
Howard Schonhoff spent two years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Decades later, the memories of that time still weigh heavily on his mind.
“I was drafted into the service,” said Schonhoff, a member of East Dubuque (Ill.) American Legion Post 787. “It was a good experience. I did not have to go to Vietnam, but I saw a lot of my friends go over there, and they did not return.”
Schonhoff said he often thinks of two men: Mike Fitzgerald and William Juergens, both of whom he went to high school with. They went off to Vietnam and never came home.
“There were just too many,” he said. “That’s just the way it is. Now, we are going through a different type of war, this COVID. That’s why we cannot forget our veterans — that’s our freedom. We must appreciate that, and we must appreciate our fellow veterans.”
Schonhoff said this Memorial Day, the American Legion will not be able to celebrate the way it normally does. Instead, he and a few others will go out to East Dubuque Cemetery and the cemetery in Menominee, Ill., to put American flags at the graves of veterans.
“It’s a thought for them, and for other people to see how many actually died,” he said. “It’s just a way to give family members special memories.”
A solemn salute
Although this Memorial Day will be quieter than others, without the usual parades and parties, Tom Walsh, of Dubuque American Legion Post 6, said he found a way to pull a crowd and honor every veteran who is unable to have a military service during their funeral.
At 5 p.m. every night, Walsh and U.S. Army veteran Gary Kircher perform taps outside of the Legion Hall.
“It’s just something to do just to pay tribute to any military veterans and any that are passing away that we can’t do funerals for them,” Walsh said.
When the song begins, a hush falls across the gathered listeners who have made it their nightly duty to stand in
silence with their hands pressed over their hearts. Kircher is the first to press down on the play button of his ceremonial bugle, which lets out a low, melancholy wail.
Right where his tune ends, Walsh’s song begins.
The echo is intended to send a reminder to all those who lost their lives during service that they aren’t forgotten.
“Every time we do the honor guard, one of the things we say is we will never be able to fully pay for the service and sacrifice to the country,” Kircher said. “Some of them gave the ultimate sacrifice: their lives.”
At night, when Eischeid listens to taps, he thinks back to the list he keeps near his bedside.
But his mind doesn’t only linger on those who died while serving their country.
He also thinks of all those he has loved and cared for, especially his son, Nicholas.
He thinks about his favorite memory of the boy, who died when he was 15 years old. It was a time the two of them spent the day fishing.
It was a slow day, and after hours of waiting for a bite, they returned home without a catch.
When Nicholas, then 10, plopped himself down on the living room floor, Eischeid waited to see cartoons appear on the TV.
Instead, Nicholas turned on a fishing show. Although their outing was a bit of a letdown, Nicholas hadn’t given up.
“That’s one of my favorite memories,” Eischeid said. “It goes back to the saying, you take a kid fishing, and it will feed him a meal. Teach a kid to fish, and it will feed him for a lifetime.”
Now, after more than two decades have passed, Eischeid reflects on that day as he stares down at his son’s grave in Key West.
Almost every day, Eischeid roams the grounds of the cemetery, visiting his son, his mom and veterans, even the ones he never knew.
As the weather begins to warm, Eischeid has thought about taking his granddaughter fishing. Maybe he will teach her.
That way, those memories — the ones of Nicholas — will live on through her.
“I will keep that in my memory bank,” Eischeid said. “It’s good to remember them. They don’t die unless they are forgotten.”