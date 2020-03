Nearest and deerest

A deer peeks out from a tree at Swiss Valley Nature Center in Peosta, Iowa. Sixty-two caption suggestions for this photo were posted to the Telegraph Herald Facebook page. New photos will be posted each Wednesday and will appear in print the following Sunday. Here are some of our favorites: “The buck may stop here, but I’m going to make like a tree and leaf.” — Mike Onken “Pardon me, can you tell me the way to Galena?’’ — Ron Swift “Still winter. Never trust a groundhog.” — Daryl Fischer