Death toll rises at Dubuque Specialty Care
Richard Long of Dubuque kissed his wife of 61 years goodbye after supper on March 10.
The high school sweethearts were inseparable. Until COVID-19 tore them apart.
And, even then, the 83-year-old former railroad worker kept vigil daily outside his wife’s nursing home window, often accompanied by hospice workers, family members and facility nurses.
“He would knock on her window and talk loudly through the window,” said his son, Russ Long, 59, of Maquoketa, Iowa. “Telling her he was there for her and how much he loved her. That last day it was raining, but he stayed out there in the rain outside her window. He wasn’t about to leave her side.”
Mary J. Long, 79, of Dubuque, died May 17 at Dubuque Specialty Care from complications due the virus.
She is one of at least two deaths linked to an outbreak at the long-term care facility, according to family and published obituaries.
A contracted nurse working at Dubuque Specialty Care told the Telegraph Herald Friday a total of 10 residents had died due to the virus.
Facility officials disputed that number, saying it was less, but would not confirm the number of deaths linked to the outbreak, citing privacy concerns.
Reynolds will allow more businesses to reopen
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced a range of new businesses that will be allowed to reopen in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Reynolds said movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, museums and wedding reception venues will be allowed to reopen on Friday, May 22, with appropriate public health measures, social distancing and increased hygienic procedures in place.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, the heads of several such facilities in Dubuque indicated that some would open, while others would wait.
Bars and other establishments that serve alcohol that have been limited to carryout and delivery service will be permitted to reopen their indoor and outdoor spaces on Thursday, May 28. Those businesses, like restaurants, will be limited to 50% capacity.
Council amends budget to brace for crisis fallout
Dubuque City Council members voted unanimously Monday to cancel or defer millions of dollars in spending this fiscal year as the city braces for an “unprecedented” financial hit from the ongoing pandemic.
Overall, city officials cut about $12.3 million from the budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30 through a combination of savings from completed or canceled projects and reductions in department operating budgets.
The projects delayed or canceled include $5 million to repave an aircraft parking apron at Dubuque Regional Airport, $200,000 set aside for a Central Avenue traffic study, $54,366 related to the design of a dock for Viking River Cruises, $50,995 to install more cameras on streets and alleys.
Deere anticipates declining sales
Deere & Co. on Friday reported sharp second-quarter declines in the division that includes John Deere Dubuque Works and revised the division’s full-year expectations downward.
The company also reported a 41% drop in total net income in its second quarter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company recorded net income of $666 million for the quarter that ended May 3, compared to $1.135 billion during the same period last year.
For the construction and forestry division, which includes the Dubuque plant, the company recorded net sales of $2.26 billion in the second quarter, which ended May 3. That marks a 25% reduction compared to the same quarter the previous year. Operating profit in the division tumbled 72% to $96 million.
Dubuque expects wave of evictions
Thousands of Dubuque residents have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, but rent and mortgage payments still are due.
And with a state eviction moratorium set to expire this week, city officials are bracing for a wave of evictions.
Members of the city’s Community Development Advisory Commission last week unanimously approved a program to offer up to $1,000 per month per household for three months to assist low- and moderate- income renters and homeowners whose income has been reduced due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We do expect an influx (of evictions), and we hope this program will benefit both tenant and landlord,” city Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said. “Some landlords will wait on evictions and sort out state and federal regulations, and some want to keep helping residents by offering payment plans because it’s not like the economy is fully open at this point.”
Mi-T-M takes aim at abating COVID-19
A local manufacturer has created a product that will help businesses continue operations and enhance safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peosta, Iowa-based Mi-T-M recently designed, manufactured and commenced distribution of a disinfecting mister.
The new product can sanitize large areas in an efficient manner, effectively cleaning areas on a scale that could not be accomplished using a simple spray bottle. Such large-scale cleaning practices have become critical as employers strive to create safer workplaces.
Mi-T-M Vice President Dana Schrack said the company began the design process roughly three weeks ago and started shipping the new product two weeks after that.