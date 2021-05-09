EARLVILLE, Iowa — In 2011, Eldon Jaeger’s daughter, Brenda Heiderscheit, died of cancer.
The war with the disease was one that she waged for 14 years — nearly half of her 32 years.
But according to Jaeger, her life might have been cut even shorter were it not for those who stepped up in the fight against cancer.
“If somebody wouldn’t have done something for cancer before that, Brenda never would have lived that long,” Jaeger said. “We owe a lot to everyone who did the work before we got involved.”
Continuing to pay that effort forward, the same year of Heiderscheit’s death, Jaeger — a truck driver for more than 50 years — organized the inaugural Midwest Pride in Your Ride Truck & Tractor Show. The event raises funds for cancer research, and also honors survivors of the disease and those still battling.
While it didn’t take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it marked its return on Friday and Saturday at Tri-State Raceway in Earlville, drawing an estimated 2,000 across the two days, according to event coordinator Kathy Massey.
It also drew 65 tractors from six states, as well as 230 semi-tractor trailers from 12 states — the farthest traveling from nearly 1,200 miles away in Florida.
“It was packed Friday, and we had a steady stream on Saturday,” Massey said. “Attendance numbers and participating trucks and tractors were up this year. I think people are just happy to be out after being cooped up due to COVID.”
That seemed to hold true, despite unseasonably cool temperatures that prompted attendees to huddle together on golf carts and utility vehicles with blankets and fresh caramel corn.
Ron Fettkether, of Truck Country in Dubuque, was among them. A spectator and sponsor of the event for five years, he hosted a booth at this year’s event where youth could learn more about the truck-driving trade.
“People forget that the people in the trucking industry are responsible for making sure that goods and produce get everywhere that they need to go — food, water, parts, “ he said. “For people coming to the event, it helps them realize that trucking is a key factor in daily life. But the best part of the event is bringing people in the community together to support a cause and meet survivors. It’s very powerful to listen to their stories and think about the things we take for granted every day.”
In addition to rows upon rows of semis and tractors on display, the event included a truck and tractor pull, a light show, truck drag racing, a truck driving simulator, a truck teeter-totter, activities and games for kids, food and a survivor convoy in which cancer survivors are paraded in trucks in front of the grandstand.
One convoy member this year was just 3 years old.
“She had the happiest smile,” Fettkether said. “That makes you really proud to be a part of something like this.”
While survivors attend the event for free, funds raised in ticket sales, raffles and auction items benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
Since its inception, Midwest Pride in Your Ride has raised $652,216, according to committee member and longtime friend of the Jaeger family, Pat Osterhaus.
“It’s an awesome event,” he said. “For a lot of people in the community, if they had to pick one thing to go to in the year, this would be it. The same goes for those showing (trucks and tractors) at the event. They come from all over the country. It’s very well-received, and we have a lot of fun doing it.”
Though a personal project for Jaeger, he is quick to point out that many hands have made meaningful work when it comes to helping the event grow to what it has become.
“It takes everybody to make this happen,” he said. “It’s definitely not an ‘I’ project. Everybody’s life has been touched by cancer. Those whose lives haven’t are very rare or very lucky. We’ve covered a lot of territory with this event, and we’ve had a lot of support and community involvement. It has been very rewarding.”