MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A Mineral Point woman and her daughter who are charged with killing a teen in their care pleaded not guilty this week.
Laurie D. Barry, 50, and Alexis E. Barry, 27, both of Mineral Point, are charged in Iowa County Circuit Court with first-degree reckless homicide, with a modifier of being a party to a crime, in the death of Selah Kaden, 13, on May 31, 2018.
Their next court hearing is set for Feb. 21.
Court documents state that Kaden's parents sent her to live with the Barrys as part of a plan to address her behavioral issues.
The Barrys said Kaden routinely faked fainting and that, on the day of her death, she fell backward “harder than she meant to and hit her head pretty hard," but she stood up and seemed to be OK, documents state. The Barrys monitored her before calling 911 about six hours after the fall.
When emergency responders arrived, Kaden did not have a pulse and was cold to the touch, and she had a visible bruise on her upper chest. A doctor later said he believed the girl “had been dead for at least a few hours.”
An autopsy found “acute and mixed blunt head trauma” and facial injuries, as well as heart, lung and chest injuries “consistent with a blackjack or similar (club-type) device.” Other serious injuries included a wrist fracture and an “extensive subcutaneous hemorrhage in the left forearm.” The doctor "noted possible restraint marks about both wrists.”
He also saw significant evidence that the girl had been smothered or suffocated. His findings included that more than one person likely caused her death.