GALENA, Ill -- Hundreds of people sitting along the Galena River almost jumped in unison as cannons boomed through the air.
The large crowd was there to watch a reenactment of a Civil War battle during the Grant's Home Front Reenactment & Encampment at Depot Park in Galena. Events continue in the park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Civil War reenactment is put on annually by Tri-State Historical Presentations. President Trevor Steinbach, who has participated in Civil War reenactments for 25 years, said this is the reenactment's eighth year in Galena.
"It's a very, very family-oriented event," he said. "Families spend most of the day with us, trying to understand the history of the time period."
Depot Park was filled with tents on Saturday, with reenactors giving visitors a taste of life in the Civil War.
The event is held in conjunction with the U.S. Grant Pilgrimage Weekend of the Blackhawk Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Scouts from all around the Midwest are encouraged to come to Galena to take part in a variety of events, including seeing the encampment.
Steinbach said the combination of both events typically draws thousands to the encampment.
"It's a great way for people to take history off the page and into something they can see and understand," he said. "A lot of times, history can be kind of dry. When you get to see people and actually talk to them, it's very, very different for the public than just reading about it in a book."
Amanda Becker, of Rockford, Ill., was one of the reenactors who participated in the events. Becker was sewing quilts in one tent, which women made during the Civil War as a way to raise money for soldiers.
"We're giving them the idea that the Civil War was not all about guns and cannons and soldiers," she said. "It was about the people at the home front, too."
Tempe Boggess, a 13-year-old from Beloit, Wis., came to the reenactment this year as part of her first year as a scout.
She said she learned about how Union soldiers who died in battle were embalmed and sent back home on trains in airtight containers.
"It would stink up the train and it cost $50 a head to get embalmed, but there was nothing else the families could do," she said.
She also watched as reenactors practiced for their "battle" without firing their weapons.
"They would pick up their guns, yell 'Boom!' and then set them back down," she said.
The crowd in Depot Park swelled by the time that the battle reenactment began, with guns and cannons firing and soldiers "dying" from wounds on the battlefield.
Luke Roberts, 10, of Peoria, Ill., wore a Union Army uniform as part of the reenactment. He said he played the role of a boy tasked with bringing gunpowder to the cannons during battle, a role he's performed for three years.
"I like walking around the camp and talking to people," he said. "And we all sit by the fire talking until late at night. I love it."