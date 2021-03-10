Dubuque dental office staff said they have seen a recent rise in calls from patients who took a time-out from appointments earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
In January, oral health group Next Smile released results of a survey showing that 56% of those polled in Iowa had delayed dental checkups due to coronavirus fears.
That trend has borne out to varying degrees in Dubuque. And local providers said that now that vaccines are rolling out, calls to dentists are coming in.
In Iowa, non-emergency dental procedures were prohibited from late March to early May of 2020, creating a backlog of appointments. When offices were allowed to re-open, they saw a surge of patients.
“When we first came back, we had increased hours,” said Tanya Tjarks, Clinic Manager for Dubuque Dental Associates. “We were starting earlier in the day and staying open later. What we were seeing was, ‘Well, you guys are probably one of the safer places for me to go because of all of the (personal protective equipment).’”
Tjarks said appointments stayed fairly steady through the rest of 2020. Now, however, appointments seem to be surging again.
“We were already pretty booked,” she said. “Now we’re actually seeing even more people calling. People are saying ‘I have both (vaccine) doses, now we can go.’ They are excited even to get back to the mundane.”
Barb Pickle, office manager at Midwest Dental, said staff there also are seeing a big increase in appointments.
“When we re-opened, a lot of people were still a little leery about coming in,” she said. “Now, people are calling every day.”
Pediatric dentist Dr. Valerie Peckosh said her practice has remained booked throughout the pandemic, particularly given children’s apparently lower susceptibility to COVID-19.
Pickle said a dental office’s margins are small in having the capacity to handle a surge.
“We lost a hygienist in the middle of all of this,” she said. “Right now, we are working on hiring. We’re hoping that might fix some of our problems.”
Still, staff at local dental offices said they have options — such as extending office hours — that should allow them to manage whatever comes next. But the increase in calls means appointment spots are filling up fast.
Staff also said patients should feel safe visiting, as their sanitization practices have increased even more during the pandemic. They have taken steps such as installing air filters, regularly changing PPE and using ultraviolet sanitizers to clean rooms between visits.
Tjarks said dental insurance companies also have adapted to the pandemic. Rather than requiring patients to receive cleanings every six months before paying for a procedure, insurance providers are giving them flexibility as long as they receive two cleanings in a year.
“They realize that the preventative measures are in everyone’s best interest,” she said.