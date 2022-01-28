Sorry, an error occurred.
BERNARD, Iowa — A fire on Thursday afternoon damaged a barn and several pieces of farm equipment in Dubuque County, but no injuries were reported.
The fire at the Laban residence at 159 Laban Road in Bernard was reported at about 2:20 p.m. Bernard, Cascade and Farley firefighters responded.
A press release states that the blaze damaged a barn, as well as farm equipment.
The total damage is estimated at $80,000.
“The cause of the fire is not suspicious in nature,” the release states.
