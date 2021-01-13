A University of Dubuque student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting and groping another student in a commons area on campus, authorities said.
Yahye A. Sallahadin, 18, with a listed address of St. Paul, Minn., was arrested at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
Court documents state that he assaulted and groped another student that he knew in the fall of 2020 in a commons area on campus. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information of victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The documents state that the victim was on a video call with a relative at the time of the attack and that relative witnessed parts of it.