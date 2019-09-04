A Dubuque teen originally charged with attempted murder on Tuesday denied firing any gunshots but admitted to other felony charges.
Prosecutors will seek a 15-year sentence.
Jamar D.M. Little, 18, of 2017 University Ave., No. 3, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. As part of a plea deal, a charge of attempted murder was dropped.
“We are not admitting he was the shooter,” said public defender Nichole Watt, who represented Little, to Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig. “We are admitting the aiding-and abetting-theory.”
Court documents state Dubuque police officers responded to the area of East 18th and White streets at about 7 p.m. May 13 after a shooting in a nearby alley. Three shell casings were recovered.
Investigators determined Sheonta E. Fountain, 33, of 2017 University Ave., No. 3, drove through the alley just before 7 p.m. and parked in the 1800 block of White Street. Little and a 16-year-old boy identified in court documents only as “EJF” got out of the vehicle and walked into the alley.
Documents state a 15-year-old boy identified as JMB was standing behind 1815 Jackson St. when Little and EJF “charged” at him. Three gunshots were fired at the 15-year-old, who fled into the house unharmed.
“We were supposed to go fight, but something else happened,” Little told Wittig during his court hearing on Tuesday.
Wittig asked if Little saw a weapon inside the vehicle in which he rode to the scene.
“Yes,” he said.
Wittig asked if Little has a suspicion that the weapon would be used.
“Yes,” he said.
Wittig asked Little what happened after he heard the shots being fired.
“We both ran,” Little said.
Court documents stated that Little and EJF then ran back to Fountain’s vehicle, and Little was seen concealing a gun in his pants while he was fleeing. Fountain then drove them to 2017 University Ave., No. 3, where all three live.
Police responded to that apartment shortly after the shooting, and Little and EJF were detained, documents said. A search warrant executed at the residence turned up a pistol and ammunition consistent with the casings found at the scene.
Little initially denied any involvement in the incident.
His sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 28. Prosecutors indicated they will seek a 15-year sentence — 10 years for the intimidation charge and five years for going armed with intent, with those two sentences to be served consecutively.
It is unclear if EJF faces charges in connection with the incident.
Fountain is charged with being an accessory after the fact. Her next court hearing is set for Sept. 10.