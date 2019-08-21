It’s an old adage: What goes up must come down.
Is that principle about to play out in the U.S. economy?
The nation is in the midst of its 122nd month of uninterrupted growth. Meanwhile, unemployment in Dubuque County sits at just 2.4%.
But signs that trouble might be looming are abundant.
Many experts believe that ongoing trade disputes, a weakening global economy and declining domestic business investment have placed the U.S on the brink of recession.
The recent emergence of an inverted yield curve in the bond market — a phenomenon that suggests people are beginning to worry about long-term investments due to economic uncertainty, a historical harbinger of recessions — has further fueled these concerns.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with local experts to see what lies ahead for the economy.
RECESSION COMING?
Loren Rice, an associate professor of accounting and business at Clarke University, is convinced that a downturn is on the way, due in part to the burden of tariffs and ongoing difficulties in the agricultural sector.
“My guess is that we are about 15 months out from a recession,” he said.
He believes that the rampant discussion about a possible downturn might actually increase its likelihood.
“A lot of decisions we make are psychological and based on what we think is going to happen (in the economy),” he said. “If we fear a recession and we cut back on spending, then we are self- fulfilling that prophecy.”
Eric Munshower, professor and chairman of the economics department at the University of Dubuque, said it is “a coin toss” whether a recession is coming.
He believes domestic data are promising, pointing to low unemployment, strong gross domestic product growth and solid job-creation figures. Global struggles, including the apparent onset of a recession in Germany, could lead to trouble in the U.S., however.
GAUGING THE IMPACT
When many people hear the word “recession,” their thoughts turn to the economic downturn that occurred a decade ago. Barring a financial system collapse, Rice thinks such a severe recession is unlikely.
Instead, he expects a more nuanced downturn that will last 12 to 18 months. During this time, local unemployment could tick up to around 6.5%, he projected.
The recession could adversely affect manufacturers producing “durable goods” — any goods meant to last more than one year. Equipment manufacturers would be among those impacted, Rice said.
“A good way to think about it is, if your refrigerator goes on the fritz and (the economy is strong), you will go out and buy a new one,” he said. “But in a recession, you might decide to just get it fixed instead of buying a new one. Durable goods can be postponed.”
HOW TO RESPOND
The threat of a looming recession can impact how people manage their funds.
Jason Norton, senior vice president of marketing and business development with DuTrac Community Credit Union, said he is seeing indications of a “flight to safety.”
Generally speaking, this phenomenon occurs when people remove money from more volatile investments such as stocks and instead place it into “safer” investments. These options could include checking accounts, savings accounts or certificates of deposit.
Tyson Leyendecker, market president and executive vice president at Dubuque Bank and Trust, said it is crucial to speak with a financial expert in turbulent economic times.
“It is important to stay the course, but also make some subtle tweaks to protect yourself for the long haul,” he said.
Munshower, of UD, explained that hourly workers also must take heed of economic trends and plan ahead.
“If you’re an hourly worker who depends on overtime to meet your regular expenses, you should be paying close attention,” he said. “Someone working 50 hours could see that get cut back to 35 or 30 very quickly.”
POLITICAL POSITIONING
The prospect of a recession is viewed differently along party lines.
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, is dubious of a downturn.
“If you read what the Democratic presidential candidates are saying, you’d believe we are already in a recession right now,” he said. “I don’t believe that is the case.”
He said he is basing that stance largely on his interaction with area business leaders, who say they are eagerly courting new workers and aiming to expand.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said there are multiple indicators that suggest a downturn is imminent. She said President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy has created “negative headwinds,” pointing specifically to tariffs and tax cuts that resulted from his policies.
“This (threat of recession) is not hyperbole,” Jochum said. “This is real.”
Rice, of Clarke University, said it often takes years to pinpoint the precise point at which a recession began. As a result, he believes it is a near certainty that the major political parties will present different interpretations of the economic situation, especially as the 2020 election draws closer.
“You will have one side saying we are in a recession, (and) the other side saying, ‘No, we are not,’” Rice said.