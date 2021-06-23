PEOSTA, Iowa — A former NFL player continues to use his platform to spread awareness of brain health issues.
Brandon Marshall spoke about his personal experiences with borderline personality disorder and the work he has done to shed a light on brain health during a webinar hosted Tuesday by Northeast Iowa Community College.
The webinar, which was attended by about 80 people, was part of the college’s “Moving Forward, a Speaker Series,” which focuses on brain health following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marshall was a wide receiver for several NFL teams over the course of his 13-season career, including the Chicago Bears. But at the height of his career in 2011, he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, which is characterized by challenges with regulating emotion.
“It was never a thing until I was an adult, and then isolation, depression started showing up,” Marshall said. “I had no clue what it was. As a football player and as a man, you’re taught to mask pain.”
He said he believed his struggles stemmed from not having the tools to manage his emotions as a child. While he loves football, he was thrown into the game at a young age and never got to know who he was off the field.
“I was deemed a problem child instead of someone that didn’t have the skills to self-regulate and cope,” he said.
Following his diagnosis, Marshall stayed at a Massachusetts hospital for three months and went to therapy full time. It was then that Marshall realized he could use his platform as a football player to speak up about brain health, he said.
“It gives other people who may not have the resources, may not have the platform or the power, to stand up and say, ‘Me, too,’” he said.
Marshall helped found nonprofit PROJECT 375, which brings awareness to brain health and teaches people what to do when someone they know is struggling.
Marshall stressed that people don’t have to have a diagnosed disorder to experience brain health struggles, as one moment could set off a panic attack or depressive episode. Knowing the signs that someone is struggling is the first step in getting them the help they need, he said.
“There’s a lot of people suffering in silence,” he said. “If we were just a little bit curious and understand what’s going on, we could save a life.”
Windy Mihm-Herold, NICC vice president of business and community solutions, said after the webinar that she liked how Marshall stressed the importance of having conversations about brain health, as everyone either will experience brain health issues or know of someone who does.
She also described the speaker series as a “passion project” to have conversations about brain health as people begin to move forward from the pandemic.
“I think a lot of people tiptoe around it,” she said. “We need to be frank and honest.”