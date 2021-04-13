A volunteer event next month aims to create a healthier Dubuque County watershed.
The Catfish Creek Watershed cleanup event will be held beginning at 9 a.m. May 1, according to a press release.
The event is organized by Dubuque County Conservation, Dubuque Metropolitan Solid Waste Agency, the City of Dubuque and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Organizers will provide limited supplies of gloves, bags, trash grabbers and vests when needed.
Participants will focus on cleaning up public lands along the branches of Catfish Creek.
Participants may sign up through the Facebook pages for the Dubuque County Conservation Board, Dubuque Metro Landfill, or the City of Dubuque or by visiting eventbrite.com/e/148778495485.