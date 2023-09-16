People participate in the first Park(ing) Day event along Washington Street in Dubuque on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The event continues Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at various locations along Central Avenue and Main and Washington streets in Dubuque.
Steve Sampson Brown (from left), Jason Duba and Zach Barry, all with the City of Dubuque, talk at their temporary miniature park showing off different types of potential bike lanes on Washington Street in Dubuque during the first Park(ing) Day event on Friday, Sept. 14, 2023. The event continues Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at various locations along Central Avenue and Main and Washington streets in Dubuque.
The City of Dubuque’s Sustainability Office and Dubuque Main Street are partnering to hold the community’s first Park(ing) Day this week.
The event kicked off Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Dubuque’s Park(ing) Day is part of a global effort in which participants temporarily turn parking spaces into public parks “to advocate for safer, greener and more equitable streets,” a press release states.
In Dubuque, “parklets” have been set up on Main Street from Fifth Street to 11th Street, on Central Avenue from 14th Street to 19th Street and on Washington Street from Ninth Street to 11th Street.