PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville Common Council member has announced her immediate resignation from office.
Robin Cline, an alderwoman at-large, cited health and familial obligations as factors in her decision, which she made public at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“This honor and opportunity to be an alderperson in this beautiful community is one that I will always be grateful for,” she said, reading from a prepared statement. “I wish I could remain on at this time. However, I simply need to let this go to take care of other obligations, my own health, to be more present for family and to serve my community in other ways.”
Cline was appointed to the council in 2018 and ran for reelection unopposed in 2019 to retain her at-large council seat. Her term would have ended in April 2022.
The city will fill the remainder of the term by appointment.
To apply, interested residents age 18 and older should submit a one-page letter of interest to cityclerk@platteville.org by July 2. It must include:
- The resident’s qualifications for serving on council
- What he or she likes about Platteville
- The area or improvements he or she would focus on if appointed
- The characteristics he or she believes are important to be an effective member of the council
Applicants will appear before the council for an interview on July 13. Council members are expected to make an appointment on July 27.