Vintage Torque Fest 2020
Saturday and Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road, Dubuque
A weekend of hot rods, motorcycles, music and more. Celebrating a range of hot rod culture, Vintage Torque Fest also features a swap meet, a model car contest and more. Visit: Vintage Torque Fest 2020 on Facebook.
Earlville July 4th Celebration
Saturday, Earlville (Iowa) Community Club, 120 Northern Ave.
The annual Fourth of July celebration includes a parade at 7 p.m., with the lineup from 6 to 6:45 p.m., at Perdue Agribusiness. New extended route to encourage social distancing. Fireworks at dusk across from the Little League diamond by Earlville Elementary School. All other activities have been canceled.
Colesburg Fun & Fireworks Celebration
Saturday, Colesburg, Iowa
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will only be two events. The parade is at 7 p.m. No one is allowed to walk in the parade or throw or hand out anything from the parade entries. Fireworks at dusk at Lone Pine Country Club.
Marquette July 4th Celebration
Saturday, Marquette (Iowa) City Hall, 102 North St.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Marquette's annual parade is canceled, but the fireworks display will be held. The fireworks will be discharged from the top of the bluff behind City Hall at dusk.
Fourth of July at Galena Cellars
Saturday, Galena Cellars Vineyard and Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road, Galena, Ill.
2 to 8 p.m. Live music: 2 to 5 p.m., LA Suess; 5:30 p.m., Steve McIntyre and friends cover songs from the Beatles, Neil Young, CCR, Eagles, John Denver and Jimmy Buffet. Wine, wine slushies, sangria, rose spritzers and wine flights available. Rain or shine. Leashed pets and picnic food allowed. Blankets and chairs encouraged as seating is limited.
Shullsburg 4th of July Celebration
Saturday, Shullsburg, Wis.
Celebration includes a food stand beginning at noon in the west shelter in Badger Park; 1 p.m. ballgame featuring Shullsburg/Benton Fever and Blanchardville Bullets. Fireworks will be held at 9:45 p.m., with no public gathering. Viewers are asked to find an unobstructed view of the northwestern sky.