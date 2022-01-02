Dubuque County’s colleges are teaming up to figure out how they can work together on sustainability initiatives.
Seven local higher-education institutions recently joined together to start the Dubuque Colleges Sustainability Coalition. The group aims to help school leaders share with one another their existing sustainability initiatives and to collaborate on future efforts.
“We have a common goal of improving our world through intentional action,” said Joshua Chamberland, stewardship and sustainability coordinator at University of Dubuque, who is facilitating the group. “... If we’re all working together and talking and sharing, then we’re just going to be able to continue moving forward, and I think that that’s something that we need more of in our world.”
Representatives from UD, Clarke University, Loras College, Northeast Iowa Community College, Divine Word College, Emmaus Bible College and Wartburg Theological Seminary started meeting as a coalition this past fall.
Participants have examined work they already do in the area of sustainability, such as energy-efficiency projects and campus composting programs. Participants seek to compile best practices so that colleges can re-create programs that already are successful at other institutions, Chamberland said.
Participants also have discussed areas of future focus. They so far have determined that they want to focus on climate action planning, which includes taking steps in the areas of renewable energy and waste reduction. In the new year, members will look to develop a formal climate action plan and to delve into what specific steps they can take.
“We’ve identified some large categories … that the universities would like to implement and improve,” Chamberland said. “The next step of the planning process is identifying tangible steps in a short, medium and long range.”
Chamberland’s position at UD is funded in part by the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency. Bev Wagner, the agency’s education and communication coordinator, said Chamberland will be involved in reaching out to local colleges about sustainability opportunities, such as working with institutions to reduce waste when students move out at the end of the school year.
“I think all of the campuses in the area are interested in sustainability efforts, but they don’t have the staff to get some of the things done that they want to get done, so this position is giving them a little extra help in achieving some of those goals,” she said.
While the college sustainability coalition still is in its infancy, it aims to pool institutions’ efforts so that all of them can work together to reach their goals, Wagner said.
“The goal is that the campuses just really have sustainability built into their culture and that it’s an obvious kind of thing happening and that over time, their efforts would be self-sustaining,” she said.
Clarke President Thom Chesney noted that his school already implements sustainable practices such as composting food scraps from campus meals. He said such efforts are an outgrowth of the school’s Catholic identity.
Chesney said that by joining together as a coalition, colleges can better position themselves to take on initiatives to care for the environment. They could offer shared services around sustainability and, in the process, potentially save money by combining their resources.
The colleges’ efforts also could create opportunities for others in the community to get involved, Chesney said.
“If we (lead) together in a more unified way on some things, then we tend to have more people say, ‘How can we be a part?’” he said.