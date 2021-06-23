Most mornings, a golden Labrador retriever named Lolita charms visitors to Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque.
“I wish she was my dog,” Trapper Karels, of Monticello, Iowa, said while Lolita bounced around the center’s recycling area on a recent day.
On the other side of the building, Lolita’s owner, Bob Schemmel, played pool in a room adorned with uniforms, portraits of servicemen and -women and the dog tags of soldiers who never made it home.
Schemmel has been a frequent visitor at the center for years, but Lolita has only become a regular over the past couple of months.
Schemmel served in Vietnam as a helicopter door gunner. He has had Lolita, a service dog trained specifically to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, for more than four years.
Veterans Freedom Center provides a safe place and camaraderie for veterans, where they can form relationships and have conversations that they might not feel comfortable having with other people. Lolita has become part of the fabric of the center.
“Once I get them down here, (veterans) start trusting people and they change so much,” center co-founder Jim Wagner said. “We’ve had people that come in with their head hanging that would just hardly speak a word. Once we got talking to them and got them going, they’re here every day.”
After a long pandemic closure, the center reopened April 1. Since then, regulars such as Schemmel have trickled back in. The center is almost as full as it was before the pandemic, and Lolita fits in well with the crowd.
Prior to the pandemic, Schemmel didn’t bring Lolita by often — he already felt safe and supported there.
“She was always at home waiting for me when I got back,” he said.
But after spending so much time together every day while the center was closed, Lolita didn’t want to be left alone.
“She wanted to be with me all the time,” Schemmel said.
For Lolita’s sake, Schemmel decided to start bringing her to the center more often.
For Lolita, this was even better. During the pandemic, Lolita enjoyed her twice-daily walks. Now, she can’t wait to get to the center to see everyone else.
The feeling is mutual. Schemmel said his fellow veterans are also eager to see her.
“She’s quite a dog,” Karels said.
Schemmel and his wife, Cindy, believe that Lolita adds to the supportive environment of the center.
“Since he started taking her down, when anyone gets a little upset or is having a bad day, she immediately notices,” Cindy Schemmel said. “They say she’s just wonderful. ... She’s always checking on everybody.”