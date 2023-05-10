Vincent Forseth’s motto is simple: make the most of every chance you get.
“Not a lot of people are given a lot of second chances,” said the 24-year-old student at Clarke University in Dubuque. “Some kids aren’t this lucky, so I’ve got to take this opportunity and fight for it.”
Forseth, who is from Mazomanie, Wis., knows a thing or two about second chances. At age 6, with his heart rapidly failing, he received a heart transplant and now is considered by doctors to be one of the healthiest heart transplant survivors in the nation.
This weekend, he will graduate from Clarke University with degrees in business administration and sport management.
Forseth was born with two holes in his heart, which doctors patched. All seemed fine until his heart began failing shortly before his 7th birthday.
“I was getting weaker and weaker, to the point that … I couldn’t lift my head out of bed,” he said.
Forseth was rushed to Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee for a heart transplant. Knowing he didn’t have much time to wait, doctors suggested the Berlin Heart, an external pump that maintains blood flow for patients with serious heart failure.
The device was not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at the time, but Forseth’s parents gave their consent. Their son became the first person in the Midwest to use the Berlin Heart, which bought him time and helped build up his strength for his heart transplant on March 16, 2006.
Over 17 years later, Forseth continues to take pills to ensure his body won’t reject the heart and meets with cardiologists every three months. Many children with heart transplants need a new heart every nine to 10 years, but doctors don’t anticipate he will need a new one for decades.
He attributes that in part to the active lifestyle he has prioritized, which has included playing golf for years. In 2020, he earned an associate’s degree in golf course management from Southwest Wisconsin Technical College and was hired as assistant head pro at a golf club in Oregon, Wis.
Halfway through his first summer on the job, however, Forseth realized he wanted to further his education. He learned that Clarke University was looking for another golfer, and after speaking with Clarke’s coach, Forseth enrolled for the fall semester.
He majored in sport management and later added business administration, which required an additional year of school but also gave him one more season on the university’s golf team.
“I’m definitely going to miss this place,” he said of Clarke. “The culture and the environment have made it feel like home.”
Following graduation, Forseth is pursuing jobs in management and eventually hopes to work for Children’s Wisconsin, where he has served as an ambassador and participated in fundraisers in the years since his transplant.
Teri Stratta, associate professor of sport management, described Forseth as a motivated and committed student who is always looking to give back.
“He doesn’t see hurdles. He only sees opportunities,” she said. “I tell my students that God put you on this earth for a reason, and you need to live that out with a vengeance each day, and he does that all the time.”
