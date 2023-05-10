Clarke University grad profile
Vincent Forseth, of Mazomanie, Wis., will graduate from Clarke University this weekend. He was part of the Clarke golf team and majored in sport management and business administration.

Vincent Forseth’s motto is simple: make the most of every chance you get.

“Not a lot of people are given a lot of second chances,” said the 24-year-old student at Clarke University in Dubuque. “Some kids aren’t this lucky, so I’ve got to take this opportunity and fight for it.”

