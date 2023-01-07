Cody McClain long has known the challenges of hiring truck drivers, but in recent years, the vice president of safety and human resources at Dubuque company Tucker Freight Lines has watched the experience level of applicants steadily decline.
“We’ve grown pretty rapidly, so we’ve had a lot of hiring, and we definitely see less experience and have to invest more on the training side to make sure we have good, safe drivers,” he said.
McClain’s industry is among those that expects to see a notable “skills gap” over the next 10 years, according to a recently released analysis from Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
The report covers Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Grant County in Wisconsin. It discusses the number of projected job openings in a variety of occupations as compared to the number of local graduates who could fill them. It projects that there will be a skills gap of 291 heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers by 2032 — the most substantial gap identified for any occupation.
Ups and downs
GDDC’s skills gap analysis predicts a decline of nearly 8,000 people in the area’s working-age population over the next decade, from 166,610 in 2022 to 158,705 in 2032.
While notable, the projection represents a less substantial drop than the organization’s 2021 skills gap analysis, which predicted the working-age population would fall by more than 11,000 from 2021 to 2031, to 154,081 in the latter year.
GDDC Director of Workforce Programming Nic Hockenberry attributed the difference to more updated population projections from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and called it a mark of the community’s efforts to attract new residents.
“I wouldn’t say that our population is replacing itself or growing from within as fast as it has in years past,” he said. “This is really a mark of the opportunity to draw people to our region.”
The report notes that in each of the region’s top six industries — advanced manufacturing; health care and social assistance; professional, scientific and technical services; educational services; transportation and warehousing; and finance and insurance — local colleges are producing graduates, but many choose not to stay in the tri-state area.
Hockenberry said GDDC has established several initiatives to help local college students feel more connected to the area. The measures include the Talent Dubuque program for summer interns and a planned “Community of Colleges” event to take place in 2023.
“We get two to four years to try and explain why this region is where (students) should call home, or at least give them a positive experience so if they do go back from whence they came, when the right opportunity arises, they’ll give us consideration,” he said.
Projected needs
Of the six categories, the industry expected to grow the most in Dubuque County over the next 10 years is health care and social assistance, which the report projects will increase by 11.6%.
Jenny Bockenstedt, director of human resources for Grand River Medical Group in Dubuque, said the health care provider has seen “a broader gap” in staff availability for positions such as nurses and medical assistants since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
She said Grand River representatives have partnered with local colleges to speak with students in technical courses and implement scholarships for certain areas of highest need, such as lab technicians.
“(Lab technician) is a very high-demand career that pays very well, but there’s probably not a lot of people that know about it because it’s a very behind-the-scenes position,” she said.
Educational services in Dubuque County are projected to grow by 11.4% over the next decade.
Teaching positions are not expected to have a substantial skills gap — indeed, the number of local students graduating with degrees in secondary education in areas other than career/technical and special education outnumbers the projected openings by more than 200. However, entry-level positions such as teaching assistants and cooks are projected to have skills gaps of more than 100 workers.
Dan Butler, superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District, said the district currently has “several” vacant positions in noncertified roles such as paraeducators. He said he is not surprised to see those types of roles rank high on the projected skills gap list.
He acknowledged that lower compensation and lack of certain insurance benefits can make it difficult for districts to fill noncertified positions, although he noted that Western Dubuque has worked with its bargaining groups and has had “significant bumps” in compensation for several employee groups.
According to a fall 2022 wage and earnings report from Greater Dubuque Development Corp., teaching assistants in Dubuque County earn an average of $13.66 per hour. Institution and cafeteria cooks fare slightly better, at a median hourly wage of $14.24.
“We feel good about the compensation being offered,” Butler said. “It’s never going to be enough, honestly, but we just have to do what we can for the district and make sure we’re still being fiscally responsible while balancing creating attractive positions.”
Filling the gaps
Tucker Freight Lines, which also has locations in Burlington, Iowa; Milan, Ill.; and Edgerton, Kan., currently employs about 260 truck drivers.
McClain said company officials plan to pursue a new State of Iowa program announced in December by Gov. Kim Reynolds, which will provide $6 million to support employers or organizations who sponsor or partner on training programs to prepare drivers for commercial driver’s license tests. Tucker Freight Lines does not have an in-house CDL training school, so McClain said officials hope to potentially collaborate with Northeast Iowa Community College on a program that would meet state criteria for reimbursement.
“(Trucking) is a growing industry, but there are some legal constraints that make it a little more difficult, and we just have to figure out the best way that fits our business model while also trying to be as flexible in the hiring as we can,” he said.
