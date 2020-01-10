Annual Blue Ribbon Banquet
Today, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, Grand Ballroom, 14569 Old Highway Road
6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. and comedian Mike Mercury will perform at 8 p.m. Music by Mark Zalaznik to follow. Tickets cost $50 per person. Soda, water and tap beer are included with dinner. Rail drinks and bottled beer will be available for $2. Tickets are available for purchase at the fairgrounds office or from any fairgrounds board member.
Stars & S’mores
Saturday, Swiss Valley Nature Center, Peosta, Iowa
7 to 8 p.m. If the night is clear, organizers will have scopes out to look at objects in the sky and point out constellations. There also will be a campfire and s’mores available. Program will only happen if it’s a clear night. Please RSVP by calling 563-556-6745. For more information, visit DubuqueCounty.org.
Dubuque Sports & Recreation Festival
Saturday, Kennedy Mall, 555 Kennedy Road
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This festival is an expo-style event that promotes different sports and recreation venues in the area. New this year is a passport program. All attendees will receive a passport with booth vendors listed. Completed passports can be turned in to the Iowa Sports Expo Group booth for entry into a raffle. For more information, visit DBQSportsFestival.org.
VNRC Presidential Open Forum & Senate Debate
Saturday, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
9 a.m. The Veterans National Recovery Center announces “Veterans’ Moment of Truth.” Four of five Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Joni Ernst will be present for a debate. All presidential candidates have been invited to attend. Democratic candidate John Delaney has confirmed that he will attend, as will Republican Joe Walsh, who is challenging incumbent President Donald Trump.
Comedian Donnie Baker
Saturday, Mississippi Moon Bar, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. {span}Comedian Donnie Baker, best known for his prank call jokes on the nationally syndicated “Bob and Tom Show,” will perform in Dubuque. Baker is a comedy character played by actor Ron Sexton. “I swear to God, man” and “Shut up, Randy” are just a few of Baker’s most famous sayings. Ticket prices start at $25, and are available at the Moon Bar box office.{/span}