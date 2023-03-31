CASSVILLE, Wis. — A small Grant County Catholic school plans to launch a new early-learner program in hopes of boosting enrollment.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Cassville will open a Montessori-based program this fall for students age 3 to 6.
Officials for the school, which currently has six students in fourth through eighth grades, hope the new initiative will help attract families with younger children, according to Cassie Okey, who will serve as lead guide for the program.
Recommended for you
“We’ve had falling enrollment over the last few years, so we are looking for ways to boost our enrollment again,” Okey said. “We also are facing a day care issue in Cassville, so we came up with a program that allows (younger) students to be in school full time, which helps families with needing someone to watch their kids.”
Okey said the program will be able to serve up to 20 students, though staff members hope to begin with 8 to 10 students and build enrollment from there.
All students in 3-year-old, 4-year-old and 5-year-old kindergarten will be able to enroll in a full-day program, but the school also will offer a morning-only option for 3K and 4K students.
In addition to Okey, the program will employ two part-time aides.
Okey said the Montessori program will have a set tuition rate but that assistance will be available.
Montessori schools emphasize student-led, hands-on learning, often in multi-age classrooms. Teachers serve as guides to ensure students are progressing in the concepts they need to master.
“Montessori is based on meeting the learner where they’re at individually with practical things like cleaning up after themselves or with learning letters, numbers or movement … and then giving them the respect and responsibility of moving on at the pace they are ready for,” Okey said.
Existing classrooms in the school will be used for the Montessori program, but school officials also plan to add a new outdoor learning space, Okey said.
The Rev. Greg Ihm, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo, said the Montessori method will help students pursue a relationship with God and seek “what is good, true and beautiful” while also mastering academic concepts.
He added that there are very few Montessori schools in the surrounding region of Wisconsin, so school officials hope the program can fill a need for families seeking a new approach to learning.
“We’re hoping through this that we would continue to grow the school because it’s a unique method of teaching, something that isn’t being offered in our area,” he said. “It might help us bring some young families into the community that may be interested in this particular form of education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.