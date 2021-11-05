Three weeks into a strike with no clear end in sight, representatives from Deere & Co. and the United Auto Workers union shared mixed messages about what lies ahead.
Members of International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America on Tuesday rejected the latest tentative agreement with Deere, with 55% of members nationwide voting against it.
Under the agreement that was rejected, union workers would have seen wage increases of 10% in the first year and 5% each in the third and fifth years. After the rejection, company leaders expressed an unwillingness to alter that proposal.
“While we fell short (of ratification), we are confident this second tentative agreement addresses a lot of the concerns we heard from UAW during bargaining and negotiation,” said Deere & Co. Director of Public Relations Jen Hartmann. “We stand behind the offer.”
In an initial conversation with the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday, Hartmann emphasized that the agreement struck down this week represented the “best and final” offer from Deere, the same words used in conversations with multiple media outlets.
Reached Thursday, Hartmann emphasized that she had reconsidered the phrasing of that message.
“I think a better way to phrase it is that we have economically exhausted all of our options,” she said. “So now we are working with the UAW to determine our next, best steps to get this contract ratified.”
UAW also has been sporadic in its messaging.
In the aftermath of the latest vote, UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg emphasized that “any updates will be provided through the local union.”
However, multiple phone calls placed to UAW Local 94 President Chad Kaiser in the past three weeks went unreturned. He only acknowledged ongoing requests for comment when the TH stopped at his office Thursday morning.
After initially expressing a willingness to speak with the Telegraph Herald, he phoned a national UAW representative and reversed course.
“We will continue to address the concerns of the membership as we move forward through this process,” he told the TH on Thursday, apparently repeating a message that had been relayed from higher in the union.
Following the one-sentence statement, Kaiser walked out of the room.
A trio of John Deere Dubuque Works union members picketing agreed to share their experiences Thursday, on the condition that their names not be included in reporting.
The UAW is picketing both in front of the Local 94 union hall and in front of Dubuque Works entrances around the clock, even as the temperatures drop.
Four-person crews are assigned to four-hour shifts.
Just outside an entrance to the Dubuque Works plant Thursday, one crew’s makeshift picketing site included a tent to shield it from the wind. A few feet away, a burn barrel was filled with smoldering logs.
One union member, a maintenance worker who has been at Dubuque Works for more than 10 years, described the evolving economic realities confronting those on strike.
“The biggest difference now is, we are living on a limited budget,” he said. “Many people saved money (before the strike), but some didn’t — we weren’t 100% certain there was even going to be a strike.”
He emphasized that not everyone in the union shares a similar stance on what will happen next.
“There are some who want this strike to be over immediately,” he said. “There are others who are in it for the long haul.”
Another UAW member, who works as an assembler and has been at Dubuque Works for five years, stood over the burn barrel, warming his hands as he expressed hope that the strike wouldn’t stretch on for too long.
“The last agreement wasn’t voted down by that much,” he said. “We don’t think we’re too far off.”
Beside him stood an assembler who has worked at Dubuque Works for about 18 years.
“My wife works, so we’re doing all right for now,” he said, before pausing to collect his thoughts. “I hope it’s over soon.”
These comments stand in sharp contrast to a statement from a union steward who works at Dubuque Works and told the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday that the strike could mirror the work stoppage from 1986, when Deere union members remained on strike for six months.
Deere, meanwhile, is pressing ahead with its Customer Service Continuation Plan — essentially a short-term effort to continue operations amid the strike.
Hartmann confirmed that John Deere Dubuque Works — and all other factories in the U.S. — remain in operation.
The Customer Service Continuation Plan is, in essence, a business continuity plan, Hartmann explained. It has evolved over time.
“When the strike began, the prioritization was placed on parts distribution and parts depots, to make sure farmers finishing their harvest could keep their operations up and running,” she said. “Now with the vote (on Tuesday), we are looking at all units, the businesses they support, the equipment they manufacture and where we need to prioritize resources.”
While only 55% of union members nationwide rejected the tentative agreement this week, that figure was higher among Dubuque Works union members, with 63% voting no. Deere leaders are cognizant of this discrepancy.
“It definitely tells us that we need to understand the concerns that employees have at Dubuque Works so perhaps we can provide clarity about the concerns they might have and continue to address any questions there might be,” Hartmann said.
Hartmann emphasized that Deere understands the economic ripple effects taking place as the strike continues.
“We understand we not only have customers depending on us, but also our suppliers and dealers, and the communities at large,” she said. “We know a lot of things depend on us working together, achieving an agreement and getting back to work.”