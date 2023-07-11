Abortion-Iowa

Iowa Democrat Jennifer Konfrst speaks to protesters rallying at the Iowa Capitol rotunda in opposition to the new ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy introduced by Republican lawmakers in a special session on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

 Hannah Fingerhut - staff, AP

DES MOINES, Iowa — The debate over Republican lawmakers' plan to again pass a bill to limit abortion at the detection of cardiac activity during a special session split enthusiastic advocates along more than party lines at the Iowa State Capitol this morning.

Hundreds of people had filled the rotunda of the Capitol by the time Iowa House of Representatives and Senate leaders gaveled in the special session, called by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds after the state Supreme Court left a block in place on the "fetal heartbeat law" passed in 2018.

Recommended for you