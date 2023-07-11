Iowa Democrat Jennifer Konfrst speaks to protesters rallying at the Iowa Capitol rotunda in opposition to the new ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy introduced by Republican lawmakers in a special session on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The debate over Republican lawmakers' plan to again pass a bill to limit abortion at the detection of cardiac activity during a special session split enthusiastic advocates along more than party lines at the Iowa State Capitol this morning.
Hundreds of people had filled the rotunda of the Capitol by the time Iowa House of Representatives and Senate leaders gaveled in the special session, called by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds after the state Supreme Court left a block in place on the "fetal heartbeat law" passed in 2018.
Chants by abortion rights supporters, most dressed in pink, rose and fell for hours, before, during and after a public hearing held by the House Health and Human Services Committee. Between chants, hymns could be heard being sung within circles of Christian anti-abortion advocates.
From time to time, people from one side would turn their chants directly against people on the other and shouts or chants in response would begin.
Disagreements between lawmakers began early after Republican leaders put time limits on public hearings and floor debate in both chambers, which would ensure votes before the Legislature leaves the Capitol later today. Democrats argued that such limits would cut off valuable input from members of the public as well as lawmakers on a topic so important to so many.
"It really stifles our voices. It stifles our voices as legislators and the public’s voices," said Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, the Senate minority leader. "They want this done and they want it done quickly because they know they're on the wrong side of history on this."
Democrats made similar critiques in the House. But Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta — who will manage the House bill today as she did when it was passed in 2018 — said she saw no problem with the rules and had no response to the critiques.
"It is what it is," she told the Telegraph Herald.
Senate President Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, argued against claims that Republicans' rules made the special session a "rush job" by pointing to 2018 passage of the same legislation.
Advocates for and against the bill came from eastern Iowa. Abortion rights supporters from Dubuque, Bellevue and elsewhere in tri-state area carpooled to Des Moines and chanted against the bill — "My body, my choice" and "We can't wait to vote you out" among them.
Dubuque County Right to Life Executive Director Augustine Payne; his family; and his organization's intern, Loras College student Grace Van Petten attended, providing testimony during both the House and Senate committee meetings.
"Max is the same human at age 2 as he was conceived, as he was at his first heartbeat," Payne said of his son. "Iowa should start by granting the equality that you and I enjoy to the pre-born girls and boys."
Throughout the committee hearings, speakers of other demographic groups also were split ideologically on the bill. Different members of the clergy, physicians, lawyers, social workers and college students disagreed passionately.
Lawmakers left their committee hearings largely to public input, reserving their own debate for their chamber floors — debate expected to last as late into tonight as the chambers rules allow.
The legislation passed in 2018 would restrict physicians from performing an abortion in most cases after cardiac activity is detected by an abdominal sonogram. Experts regularly have said that activity can be detected as early as six weeks after conception, during the embryonic stage.
Experts and opponents have said many women do not know they are pregnant at this stage. Lundgren previously cast doubt on the six weeks count, saying abdominal sonograms were more likely to detect cardiac activity from eight to 10 weeks after conception.
Per the law, a physician would be required to conduct the abdominal sonogram. The physician then would be required to tell his or her patient if cardiac activity is detected and that, if it is, the physician would not be providing the abortion. Both the physician and patient would then have to sign paperwork documenting the interaction.
The 2018 legislation created exceptions for this early limit.
The physician still could provide an abortion if the pregnant patient’s life was endangered by physical health issues — but not psychological, emotional or familial conditions or the patient’s age — or when continuing the pregnancy could cause “serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.” The physician also still could perform the abortion if the pregnancy resulted from rape that had been reported within 45 days or incest if it had been reported within 145 days.