ASBURY, Iowa — Virtual meeting attendance recently became a source of contention for Asbury City Council members.
Council Member Karen Klinkhammer has attended the past two council meetings virtually and plans to do so for the remainder of the winter, which she is spending in Texas.
At a recent meeting, Council Member Curt Kiessling questioned whether a member should be allowed to leave the city for an extended period of time.
“It is my understanding, or my belief I suppose, that City Council members need to be present in order to understand what’s going on in the city,” he said.
Under the council’s current policies, Klinkhammer has not been absent. Members are allowed to attend meetings through telephone, video or other electronic communication.
Council Member Russ Domeyer compared virtual meeting attendance to working from home.
“What do you want us to do?” Domeyer asked Kiessling. “She’s effective at her job. The voters put her in place.”
Kiessling clarified that he does not want to remove Klinkhammer from office.
“I think she needs to be present more than she is now,” Kiessling said.
Klinkhammer questioned that.
“How can I be more?” she said. “Presence and virtual for a lot of people are the same.”
Kiessling said that in his time on the council, there have been times when he felt the need to physically stop by and see situations for himself.
Mayor Jim Adams and Council Member Bob Reisch took more of a middle ground.
“I called Karen and I told her what I felt,” Adams said. “I said it was not personal, but I would never vote for someone that was in that situation. But call me on-the-fence or wishy-washy, but I do believe judging that person, how they serve the city, is the voter’s decision.”
Adams noted that Klinkhammer has been actively participating in meetings.
Reisch said that perhaps a review of the rules was necessary, expressing concern for what would happen if a majority of council members attended virtually and whether that should constitute a quorum.
Domeyer stressed that the current virtual meeting rules were in place when Klinkhammer was elected in November.
“We’re less than a month into a new year, and now we’re going to change the playing field?” Domeyer said.
Reisch recommended holding off for now but suggested returning to the topic before the next election.
Domeyer made a motion to leave virtual meeting policies as they are for now. Klinkhammer, Domeyer and Reisch voted to approve the motion. Kiessling and Craig Miller voted in opposition.
“I don’t want it to fall off the radar,” Miller said after the meeting.
Kiessling emphasized that the issue is not personal. Klinkhammer said she did not take it personally.
“I just want to say, Curt, I do not take it personally, I just hope you can see it from my view,” she said.
In response to a request for comment after the meeting, Klinkhammer wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that virtual meeting attendance was allowed when she took office.
“The city council will be looking at this policy and will address the needs of the current council members,” she wrote.