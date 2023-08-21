A local nonprofit is exploring a program that would increase the number of security cameras on Central Avenue in Dubuque.
Dubuque Main Street is gauging interest in a potential program that would give free security cameras to businesses and property owners between the 400 and 2200 blocks of Central Avenue.
Danielle Jacobs, executive director of Dubuque Main Street, said the program is in its early stages, and the organization is gathering input right now to determine how many owners want the cameras.
Recommended for you
The cameras would be registered with the Personal Surveillance System Registration, a program that gives Dubuque Police Department access to footage to assist in crime solving.
“It’s not something that the Police Department will have a live feed or access to all the time, it’s just that if there happens to be crime out in front of their business, or their home, they’re able to let the police use that footage to solve that crime,” Jacobs said.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said the Police Department is supportive of more cameras because although there is already a robust camera system in place across the city, there are spots not covered, like spaces between buildings, backyards and alleys.
Welsh said crime is not increasing in the Central Avenue area, but the cameras are part of Dubuque Main Street’s focus on revitalizing the corridor.
He said a stigma and impression exists of higher crime in the area, and providing more surveillance cameras may incentivize property owners to invest there.
Jacobs said she doesn’t think business owners are particularly concerned about their safety, but would certainly want to help if a crime was committed near their property.
“I think it’s more perception than reality. But whatever it takes to make people comfortable in going to those restaurants, and in going to those businesses, we’re willing to give it a try,” Jacobs said.
Erica Moore, owner of Belle Allure Minkz and Boutique LLC, moved her business into its new location at 1736 Central Ave. a month ago. Recently, someone shot a BB gun at her business’ bathroom window, breaking it, along with a window in the apartment above her business.
Because of that, she is supportive of increasing the number of cameras in the area to keep people safe.
“That would be great, that’s like the best thing to do,” Moore said.
Antywone Sanders, owner of Frannie’s BBQ at 1850 Central Ave., said he would be interested in the security cameras and would like to hear more about how they would operate.
“I think it’s always necessary just for safety and precaution,” Sanders said.